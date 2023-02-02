ST. LOUIS – A group of robbers recently forced a man to undress at gunpoint and fired shots at him in north St. Louis.

Police have arrested at least one suspect from the accused group. Prosecutors have charged Eric Farrar, 29, with six felonies in the investigation, including first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and kidnapping.

The incident unfolded on the evening of Jan. 20. According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, a man was at King’s Fried Rice in the Fairgrounds neighborhood when Farrar forced him outside. After that, Farrar and two others pointed pistols and ordered the victim to remove his clothes.

The victim complied, then he was ordered to run away. As the victim took off from the scene, the group began firing shots at him, per court documents.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found shell casings near the scene, and reviewed security footage. The investigation led police to apartments in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Eventually, police arrested Farrar recovered clothing belonging to the victim.

Farrar is next expected to appear in court over his charges on Feb. 7, per Missouri court records. He is jailed in St. Louis City without bond.