ST. LOUIS — An Amazon delivery driver had her vehicle, phone, and packages stolen in south St. Louis Sunday. Her vehicle was found later in north St. Louis, missing the Amazon packages.

The driver was in the 3400 block of Wyoming Sunday at around 4 p.m. Walking back to her car after a delivery, a man with a handgun approached her. He demanded the keys to her silver 2020 Chevrolet Malibu. A woman got out of a white sedan and told the victim to hand over her phone. She complied, and the suspects drove off in both vehicles towards Gravois Road.

The victim’s vehicle, a 2020 silver Chevrolet Malibu, was found later near the intersection of Thekla and Oriole in Walnut Park East. The police say that this crime is still under investigation. A detailed description of the suspect’s vehicle or descriptions has not been released.