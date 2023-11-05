ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police arrived to a robbery incident during which the victim was also physically assaulted with a punch to the face on November 4 at approximately 11:23 p.m.

The victim reported that the incident was a recent hold-up. He explained that the suspect approached him and initially asked for a cigarette.

However, when the victim informed the suspect that he didn’t have one, the situation escalated. The suspect then showed a black handgun, aimed it at the victim, and demanded the victim’s belongings.

When the victim resisted and refused to surrender his property, the suspect resorted to violence, striking the victim in the face. The assailant made off with the victim’s backpack on foot.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.