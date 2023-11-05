ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police received a call from a Super 8 motel in the early hours of November 5, around 1:20 a.m. The call was in response to a robbery in which a person they had just met held the victim at gunpoint.

According to the victim, she had met the suspect just the day before, and they had exchanged phone numbers. Then the two had arranged to meet in the victim’s hotel room later.

While at the motel, the suspect produced a handgun and threatened the victim, demanding money. Fearing for her safety, the victim listened, and the suspect fled the scene in a black sedan.

The investigation into this incident is currently ongoing.