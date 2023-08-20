ST. LOUIS — On August 18, 2023, around 11:50 p.m., a robbery happened at the corner of 16th and Clark in downtown St. Louis. The victims were a 22-year-old and a 29-year-old.

According to the people who were robbed, two suspects held them up at gunpoint and stole their things. One of the attackers was wearing a purple hooded sweater and black shorts and carrying a bag. The second suspect wore a black hooded sweater, a black backpack, and black shorts.

During the incident, a downtown bike officer saw both suspects walking east on Washington Avenue toward 10th Street. The suspects ran in different directions.

The cop gave chase to the person wearing the purple hooded sweatshirt, and with the help of other officers who had arrived, they were able to catch them. The victims were able to identify the suspect.

But the other suspect in the black jacket with a hood was able to get away. The person who was caught had a gun and some of the victims’ things on them. This investigation is still ongoing.