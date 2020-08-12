Robbery leads to double shooting in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Police in Hazelwood are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured.

According to a spokesperson for the Hazelwood Police Department, the shooting happened just after 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Utz and N. Lindbergh.

Officers found a male victim sitting inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. A second victim was located in the 200 block of Utz.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. There’s been no word on the condition of either victim.

Investigators learned the suspected shooter, whom police have not identified, knew both the driver and rear-seat passenger in the car.