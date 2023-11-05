ST. LOUIS COUNTY – On a Sunday morning at around 7:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 3700 block of St. Ferdinand in response to a robbery involving a 31-year-old victim. According to the victim, he had been at the gas station located at Page/N Grand Blvd, on November 4 when the robbery took place.

The incident began when the suspect offered to sell the victim a pair of Bluetooth headphones for $50. Both individuals then proceeded to the 3700 block of St. Ferdinand, where the victim handed over the money to the suspect. However, instead of providing the headphones, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded that the victim leave the area, which the victim promptly did.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.