Robbery suspect walks out of bank without money after teller says ‘No’

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a suspect tried to rob a bank Friday evening in St. Louis.

A man wearing a St. Louis Blues knit cap walked into a US bank located in the 5300 block of Southwest Avenue just before 5 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money, according to St. Louis police.

The teller told the suspect, “No,” and the suspect walked out of the bank.

The suspect also was wearing a black jacket, a gray shirt, a chain necklace with a cross, black pants, and white shoes. He was said to be 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 280 lbs, according to police.

No weapons were reported and no money was taken. The investigation is ongoing.