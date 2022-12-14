ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has named Robert Tracy as its next police chief.

Tracy’s selection marks the first time an incoming St. Louis Chief of Police takes comes from another police department outside of St. Louis. He joins the department out of Wilmington, Delaware.

Robert Tracy. (Photo provided by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

“Although I’m not from St. Louis … I know in a short time, this city will feel like home to me,” said Tracy. “Together, we will make a difference. I’m excited to get started.”

Tracy has more than 36 years of law enforcement experience. In addition to his experience in Wilmington, he also served with New York City and Chicago police departments.

In a news conference Wednesday, Tracy says his department helped reduce violent crime in Wilmington by 50% over a five-plus year stretch. He also noted that Chicago’s homicide rate dropped to a fifty-year low while he served from 2011 to 2016.



“My office has heard from Wilmington leaders and those who have been colleagues of Chief Tracy before. Across the board, they uplift his strength of character, his compassionate leadership, and effective planning,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. “He’s dedicated to being a visible and dedicated chief to the communities he and his officers serve.”

Tracy hopes to utilize some strategies that worked in lowering crime in Chicago and Wilmington and discuss some visions for crime reduction with city officials and current officers.

“There’s some really good plans out there, there’s plan we’ve done in the past. Certainly those are the things I’m going to look at. What we’re doing here already, what we need to possibly change. I really have to sit down with my leaders of the police department, union representatives, even the police officers themselves, see what the deets are, and put that in an overall plan.”

Around 40 candidates applied in a competitive national search for a new police chief, according to the mayor’s office. What started as a pool of four candidates narrowed down to two by Tuesday.



Michael Sack, who has held the role on an interim basis after the retirement of John Hayden, notified colleagues Tuesday that he had not been selected. One day earlier, Melron Kelly, a police deputy chief from Columbia, South Carolina, withdrew his candidacy on Monday. Larry Boone of Norfolk, West Virginia was the other finalist.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tracy, Boone, Sack and Kelly all spoke at a town hall last week. Among the big topics discussed at that meeting included crime and gun violence, the city’s homicide rate and building trust in the community.

“We really have to have a plan that’s transparent and actually put it up on a website because the informed community is the one that is going to help us the most,” said Tracy in last week’s town hall meeting.

Tracy reiterated his intentions for building community trust, while also answeing questions about improving relations with prosecutors and building officer morale. He will assume his new role on Jan. 9, 2023.

“Police work is my noble profession, it’s my calling, it’s what I was meant to do,” said Tracy.

The Ethical Society of Police released the following statement on the selection of Tracy for St. Louis Police Chief:

“ESOP aspires to work diligently with the new chief towards making the agency equitable and fair for our officers and develop better community policing for all.

We have long called for more transparency and input. That starts with our plans to meet with the new chief in the immediate future to discuss our priorities, concerns and perspective.

We will hold him to high standards as we have previous chiefs and do everything we can to work together and support progress.”