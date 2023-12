ST. LOUIS – Rock bands Def Leppard and Journey have announced that they are co-headlining a stadium tour set for next summer. The 23-city tour is kicking off in St. Louis at Busch Stadium on Saturday, July 6. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15, at 10:00 a.m.

Def Leppard released their 12th studio album, ‘Diamond Star,’ in 2022. Over their career, Journey has sold over 75 million records worldwide.

2024 Stadium Tour Schedule

July 6, 2024: St Louis, MO Busch Stadium

July 10, 2024: Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

July 13, 2024: Atlanta, GA Truist Park

July 15, 2024:Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

July 18, 2024: Detroit, MI Comerica Park

July 20, 2024: Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

July 23, 2024: Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

July 25, 2024: Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

July 27, 2024: Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

July 30, 2024: Cleveland, OH Progressive Field

Aug 2, 2024: Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Aug 5, 2024: Boston, MA Fenway Park

Aug 7, 2024: Flushing, NY Citi Field

Aug 12, 2024: Arlington, TX Globe Life Field

Aug 14, 2024: Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

Aug 16, 2024: San Antonio, TX Alamodome

Aug 19, 2024: Minneapolis, MN Target Field

Aug 23, 2024: Phoenix, AZ Chase Field

Aug 25, 2024: Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

Aug 28, 2024: San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

Aug 30, 2024: San Diego, CA Petco Park

Sep 4, 2024: Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park

Sep 8, 2024: Denver, CO Coors Field