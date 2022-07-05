ST. LOUIS – Several rock concerts are being held at Busch Stadium Tuesday. Live Nation is hosting the show at the stadium and the stage will be in the center field while the Cardinals are on the east coast.

The Stadium Tour features Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett. The concert was supposed to happen in 2020 and 2021 but it got rescheduled.

WaterMonster stations are set up for fans to stay hydrated in the extreme heat.

“Lots of water, I guess, and find the shade,” said Mel Medlin on staying cool.

A fan is excited about the performance.

“I bought my tickets in 2019, I’m ready to go,” said John Hoerner. “It’s already past the heat test, I’m ready, let’s go!”

Finally, it’s here. We’re actually going to see them this time and this is her first time, she’s ever seen them, so she’s excited,” said Becky Martin with her daughter Emily.

Emily said she is thrilled to see her favorite bands.

“I’m most excited to see Motley Crue and Def Leppard.”

Poison frontman Bret Michaels had to sit out the Nashville stop after falling ill.

He was back for Jacksonville, Florida, and he said to be feeling well for Tuesday’s show.

Music fans and hard and heavy metal heads who are spending Tuesday, July 5 inside the stadium said they have plans for keeping cool.

“I have a backpack full of ice,” said Lisa Petty. “Ice and ice water. They said we could bring them in, so I filled it up. And I bought these cool towels. We put these in our water and our ice and wrap them around us and so I went and bought them for all of us today.”

The doors opened at 3:30 p.m., and the show started at 4:30 p.m. Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett had plenty of time to prepare for Tuesday’s show, and reports have been all the bands are bringing their a-game.