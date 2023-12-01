ST. LOUIS – Classic Rockers Styx and Foreigner announced they are continuing their two-year farewell tour, co-headlining ‘Renegades & Juke Box Heroes‘ next summer. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheater is hosting one of the 36 shows on Tuesday, June 18. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 8, at 10:00 a.m.
Styx is widely recognized for their albums from the mid-1970s and early-1990s. Also forming in 1976, half of the Foreign’s members are from the United States and the other half from England.
Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour Schedule
- Tues., 6/11, Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
- Wed., 6/12, Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
- Fri., 6/14, Toronto, ONT. Budweiser Stage
- Sat., 6/15, Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Tues., 6/18, Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Wed., 6/19 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
- Fri., 6/21, Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat., 6/22, Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Tues., 6/25, Denver, CO Ball Arena
- Wed., 6/26, West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
- Fri., 6/28, Anaheim, CA Honda Center
- Sat., 6/29, Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord
- Sun., 6/30, Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- Fri., 7/12, Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
- Sat., 7/13, Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
- Mon., 7/15, Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
- Wed., 7/17, Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Fri., 7/19, West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat., 7/20, Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tues., 7/23, Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
- Wed., 7/24, Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
- Fri., 7/26 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
- Sun., 7/28, Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Tues., 7/30, Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
- Wed., 7/31, Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Fri., 8/2, Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
- Sat., 8/3, Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Sun., 8/4, Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
- Fri., 8/16, Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
- Sat., 8/17, Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater
- Tues., 8/20, Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB
- Wed., 8/21, Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- Fri., 8/23, Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
- Sat., 8/24, Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Mon., 8/26, Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha
- Wed., 8/28, Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center