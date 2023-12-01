ST. LOUIS – Classic Rockers Styx and Foreigner announced they are continuing their two-year farewell tour, co-headlining ‘Renegades & Juke Box Heroes‘ next summer. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheater is hosting one of the 36 shows on Tuesday, June 18. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 8, at 10:00 a.m.

Styx is widely recognized for their albums from the mid-1970s and early-1990s. Also forming in 1976, half of the Foreign’s members are from the United States and the other half from England.

Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour Schedule

Tues., 6/11, Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Wed., 6/12, Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Fri., 6/14, Toronto, ONT. Budweiser Stage

Sat., 6/15, Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tues., 6/18, Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed., 6/19 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Fri., 6/21, Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat., 6/22, Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tues., 6/25, Denver, CO Ball Arena

Wed., 6/26, West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Fri., 6/28, Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Sat., 6/29, Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sun., 6/30, Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Fri., 7/12, Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Sat., 7/13, Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Mon., 7/15, Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

Wed., 7/17, Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri., 7/19, West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat., 7/20, Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tues., 7/23, Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed., 7/24, Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Fri., 7/26 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sun., 7/28, Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Tues., 7/30, Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wed., 7/31, Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri., 8/2, Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Sat., 8/3, Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sun., 8/4, Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Fri., 8/16, Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

Sat., 8/17, Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater

Tues., 8/20, Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB

Wed., 8/21, Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Fri., 8/23, Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Sat., 8/24, Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Mon., 8/26, Omaha, NE CHI Health Center Omaha

Wed., 8/28, Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center