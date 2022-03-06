Rockslide damages apartment building in Jefferson County

  Large rocks and land from a cliff had collapsed and crashed into the rear of an apartment building in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A partial rockslide has displaced some residents at an apartment building just south of Arnold, Missouri.

The incident happened Sunday morning in the 3900 block of Richmond Court.

According to a statement from the Rock Community Fire Protection District, large rocks and land from a cliff had collapsed and crashed into the rear of an apartment building.

The building’s occupants were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters and a Jefferson County building inspector examined the complex to determine its stability and safety.

