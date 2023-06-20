ST. LOUIS – You can test your knowledge with some trivia Tuesday night.
‘Smart in The Park’ will be at Rockwell Beer Garden. Kid’s trivia starts at 6:30 p.m. All kids get a prize.
All age trivia starts at 7:00 p.m. The winning team gets free beer.
