Rockwell Beer Garden opens in Francis Park today after much pushback

ST. LOUIS – A new beer garden in south St. Louis officially opens Friday after facing some opposition.

Rockwell Beer Garden is at Saint Louis Hills’ Francis Park. The owners said it offers a family-friendly atmosphere, food, craft beers, wine, and soft drinks.

At first, some people were unsure if the beer garden would actually be family-friendly. They worried it could attract the wrong “crowd” to Francis Park which is near four churches and four schools.

“This is just going to bring in elements of hooligans and other people that that will destroy the park,” Francis Park neighbor Nick Riggio said.

After much convincing by the owners, St. Louis City awarded a liquor license to the business earlier this month.

“The primary focus of what’s going on down at the park is to provide concession as well as rental equipment for pickleball and tennis courts. Obviously, a brewery is operating it but the city of St. Louis, when they awarded it, as they communicated to me, felt we were the best candidate and we could do it as a responsible operator,” Nick Sanders, Rockwell Bewer Company’s lawyer said.

A coffee house used to be in the spot where the beer garden will operate.