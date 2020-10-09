Rockwood parents share concerns of virtual learning at Thursday’s board meeting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Rockwood parents took to the microphone during the district’s school board meeting to make their voices heard. Most of the public comments shared a common theme, issues they are noticing with virtual learning.

“There’s a sense of discrimination against those who chose to do the right thing for their families and the community,” one concerned parent told the board during its meeting Thursday night. “Eventually there will be a huge learning gap between those who chose virtual learning and in-person learning.”

“There is a great importance to have a designated virtual teacher for students that are still at home and not risking the virus,” said another concerned parent.

Meanwhile, the school district said they are having to make some adjustments, but overall it is going well.

“There are typically adjustments any time you make a transition like this, in a lot of ways, we are starting the school year again, so there are new things that teachers have to get used to, that our children have to get used to,” Assistant Superintendent of Learning and Support Services Dr. Shelley Willott said. “The kids are happy, our teachers are happy to see them, our administrators are happy, seeing life in the school building again is a really exciting thing.”

The concerns from parents come a week after 3,000 Rockwood kindergarten through 2nd graders returned to in-class learning. On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the district is welcoming back third through fifth-grade students.

“When we decided to stay virtual we were promised an equitable experience,” a concerned parent said at the meeting. “Our second grader, who really thrives on adult attention, is just miserable, she gets maybe an hour a week with Zooms with her teacher and her class and a lot of it is just watching her class have fun.”