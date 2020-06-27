Rockwood School District announces options for upcoming school year

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The Rockwood School District announced new plans for the 2020-2021 school year after a community survey.

The district said it received nearly 12,000 responses from the survey.

Here are the results from the district’s survey asking the respondents how they would feel sending students back to school if the school could be 100 percent open:

· The majority of respondents had some level of comfort with sending their students back in the fall.

· At the time of the survey, more than 74 percent of families indicated they were planning on sending their children back in the fall.

· Nearly 23 percent were undecided with a desire to reevaluate in July.

· Nearly 3 percent indicated they would keep their children home at the time of the survey.

The district also asked if families would feel comfortable with a reduced capacity if they couldn’t fully reopen.

Eighty-five percent of families said they would want to still send students back with a reduced capacity and potentially alternative attendance days. Meanwhile, 15 percent would rather have a remote learning plan instead.

“We plan to provide two options for educational services this fall, in-person educational services in our schools 5 days per week or online educational services through Rockwood online,” Superintendent Mark Miles said in a video to families Friday.

Like most St. Louis-area schools, the Rockwood School District plans to release more complete plans on July 20 but these plans can still change.

“In the event our building capacity is restricted by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, or other governmental agencies, we will also have a contingency plan that outlines procedures for student attendance on alternating days,” Miles said.