ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Many Missouri school districts begin Monday morning, including the largest public district in St. Louis County, Rockwood.

Blevins Elementary School is one of nearly 20 elementary schools in the Rockwood district. All is quiet now, but that will certainly change a little later Monday morning when the kids return to the classroom.

In addition to getting back into school mode, students and staff will be contending with the extreme heat this week as well. The district here serves more than 22,000 students with nearly 3,500 teachers and staff members.

The theme for this school year in Rockwood is focus on the future. As part of that theme, Rockwood officials shared that they will focus on learning, ensuring safety, fostering unity, and advancing facilities.

There are 118 new teachers this year in Rockwood, as well as 31 new administrators. Four armed safety officers have been hired in Rockwood this year as well.

FOX 2 was told that their focus will be on elementary schools in each quadrant of the district, but district officials explained that they can also work with school resource officers on other Rockwood campuses if needed.

Rockwood is expanding its student wellness services this year offering free mental health teletherapy for all students. Come November, there will also be a no tax increase levy transfer on the ballot which would establish a dedicated funding source for issues like safety, technology, and facilities.