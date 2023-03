ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Rockwood School District is looking for workers Monday.

They’re having a job fair for several full and part-time support staff jobs. That includes bus drivers, cafeteria workers, maintenance staff, and groundskeepers.

Rockwood is the largest school district in st. Louis County. Monday’s job fair is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Ellisville Elementary School.