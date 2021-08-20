Personal data breached in Rockwood School District ransomware attack

In this file photo, a laptop displays a message after being infected by a ransomware as part of a worldwide cyberattack on June 27, 2017 in Geldrop. – (Photo by Rob Engelaar / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by ROB ENGELAAR/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– The Rockwood School District is releasing more information about a malware attack that happened this past June. Investigators are now saying the incident was a criminal ransomware attack.

The district says it has not received any reports of misuse of the impacted information but wanted to inform the public out of an abundance of caution.

In June, the district reported it was a victim of a malware attack on its internal systems. It fired a forensic specialist to investigate and restore the system.

The investigation has revealed that certain district systems were subject to unauthorized access between April 20, 2021 and June 24, 2021.

The forensic specialist says it was unable to confirm what information within those systems was actually accessed.

The district did an extensive review of the contents and found the information in those systems contained names, addresses, Social Security numbers, date of birth, financial account information, district employee identification number, MOSIS identification number, and/or student records.

The district says it does not have any evidence that the information was actually misused.

Rockwood officials say they have implemented additional security measures and are reviewing and enhancing existing policies and procedures to reduce the likelihood of a similar future event.

The district is also offering monitoring for individuals whose information was impacted.

Individuals can direct questions to (636) 733-1111 Monday – Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m or visit the District’s website at www.rsdmo.org.