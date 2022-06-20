ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Firefighters say a rodent chewing on electrical wiring sparked a St. Charles house fire Sunday night.

First responders were called to the 400 block of 5th Street at around 10:00 pm for a report of a fire. People inside the home smelled smoke, left the home, and called 911.

Everyone inside the home was able to make it out OK. There are no injuries reported in this incident.

A fire was found in an attic space. Firefighters were able to find it fast and extinguish the fire. An investigation later revealed that the fire was likely caused by a rodent chewing on electrical wires.