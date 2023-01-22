ST. LOUIS – Roger Dierberg, a third-generation grocer and former executive vice president for Dierbergs Markets, died last week at 88. A cause of death was not announced.

Roger grew up in Creve Coeur, attended Clayton High School, and graduated from Purdue University with a degree in engineering. He and wife Barbara raised their children in Bellefontaine Neighbors and Spanish Lake.

Roger earned his MBA from the Washington University Olin School of Business in 1962.

Before joining the family business, Roger worked at McDonnell Aircraft. He joined Dierbergs in 1969.

In 1983, he was one of the founding executive committee members of the National Grocers Association, and served as its first chairman.

Funeral services will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 13765 Olive Boulevard, on Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m., with a private burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for contributions to The Lutheran High School Association, Lutheran Family and Children’s Services, or a charity of your choice.