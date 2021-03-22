Rolla boy attacked by Pit bull while delivering cupcakes to neighbor

ROLLA, Mo.– A 13-year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries after being attacked by a Pit bull while delivering cupcakes to a neighbor.

The Rolla Police Department says the boy was taking the cupcakes to his next-door-neighbor when the Pit bull got off its chain and began attacking the child.

Police say the Pit bull’s owners tried to restrain the dog but it pinned the child to the ground while biting his head, neck, and face.

Several other adults also tried to free the dog from the boy but the Pit bull was able to break free and continued to attack the child.

Police say the adults were finally able to free the boy and get him to safety while others began giving the boy first aid.

The child was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for major injuries to his head, neck, and face.

One of the adults suffered a dislocated shoulder while trying to separate the boy and the dog.

The Rolla Animal Control was called to help subdue the Pit bull. The animal was later euthanized.

The Pit bull’s owner was not able to provide proof of a current rabies vaccination and a summons was issued. The Pit bull is being examined by the lab for the rabies virus.