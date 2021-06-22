Rolla man dies after gunfight during custody dispute

ROLLA, Mo. — Rolla police say a man has died after he and another man exchanged gunfire during a dispute over a custody issue.

Police say 27-year-old Terry Brown died after a confrontation with 27-year-old Devon Johnson at a Rolla home on Monday. Johnson went to Brown’s home to discuss a child custody situation when the two men began arguing.

Police say Brown went into his home to retrieve a weapon and fired several rounds at Johnson. Police say Johnson got a weapon from his car and returned fire, hitting Brown, who died later at a hospital. No charges have been filed in the shooting but Johnson is being held on an unrelated outstanding warrant.