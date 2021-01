PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A Rolla man was pronounced dead Saturday evening after his body was located in Little Prairie Lake in Phelps County.

According to the incident report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Sumit Garg entered the lake around 5 p.m.. He submerged and never resurfaced.

Garg’s body was discovered about 15 feet from the shoreline. He was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. by the Phelps County Coroner’s Office.