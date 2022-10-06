ROLLA, Mo. – A shooting injured a Rolla man Wednesday, and the suspect was placed under arrest after a standoff with police. Tanner Branson, 22, is charged with assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Hauck Drive at around 6:30 pm Wednesday to investigate a shooting. They say Branson and another 29-year-old man got into an argument. The suspect is accused of shooting the victim several times and then running away.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say he has non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police which way the suspect went and identified him by name as Tanner Branson. He was found later in at home on the 1500 block of Heller Street.

The SWAT Team and the Rolla Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team were called to handle the situation. They started talking with Branson and he eventually surrendered.

Branson is now in the Phelps County Jail. Police are thanking the community for their help in finding Branson and making an arrest.