LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — One Rolla teen is dead and another is injured after a crash near Lebanon, Missouri, Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that the 17-year-old driving the Chevy Malibu has died. An 18-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on I-44 at around 5:30 p.m. when it hit a bridge pillar. The car then became disabled in the middle of the road. A semi-tractor trailer then struck it.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene just after 6:00 p.m. It is still not clear what caused the car to crash into the bridge.