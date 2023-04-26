ROLLA, Mo. – A Rolla woman is behind bars on felony charges as police investigate a toddler’s death from earlier this week.

Prosecutors have charged Emily Buell, 33, with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and abuse or neglect of a child (resulting in death).

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says Buell is accused in the death of a two-year-old boy. Around 10 a.m. Monday, authorities were informed that the boy had fallen into a swimming pool in the 11000 Block of Cedar Grove Lane. The boy was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Buel is jailed in Phelps County in a $100,000 bond, per Missouri court records.