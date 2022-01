ROLLA, Mo. – Detectives with the Rolla Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing for nearly four weeks.

According to a department spokesperson, 55-year-old Kimberley Bunton (who also goes by Kimberley Garrison or “Sassy”) was last heard from on Dec. 15, 2021.

Anyone with information on Kimberley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Meyer with the Rolla Police at 573-308-1213 or the department’s confidential tip line at 573-364-0111.