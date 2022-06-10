ROLLA, Mo. – A woman tells police that her 75-year-old neighbor broke into her home and tried to smother her with a pillow while she slept. Glenn Russell is now charged with first-degree assault.

The woman says Russell entered her home in the 400 block of Lanning Lane at around 2:00 am Thursday. She was sleeping and he tried to smother her with a pillow. The woman was able to break free after a struggle. Russell eventually left the apartment.

Police placed Russell under arrest that morning. He is now in the Phelps County Jail with no bond.