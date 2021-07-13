Mayor helps transform St. Louis ice rink for rejected rollerbladers

ST. LOUIS – A group of enthusiastic rollerbladers facilitated a change in Forest Park that will benefit everyone.

Now St. Louisans can bring their blades and skate over to Steinberg Skating Rink for free in the summer.

A group of skaters who frequent Mary Shocklee’s High Rollers Skate Shop kept getting run off by park rangers. They then took some action and contacted Mayor Tishaura Jones.

The Riverfront Times spoke to Nick Dunne, a spokesperson for Jones, and he said, “The Mayor herself did facilitate the conversation, but our amazing Parks staff made the call.”

Now anyone can skate at the Steinberg Skating Rink this summer for free without booking a time slot.