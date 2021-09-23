Rolling Stones in St. Louis for rehearsals ahead of tour launch

Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs onstage at Hard Rock Stadium on August 30, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg / AFP) (Photo credit should read MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The Rolling Stones are in town readying for Sunday’s concert at The Dome at America’s Center.

The rock legends tweeted a photo Thursday of tour rehearsals taken by the band’s photographer, J.Bouquet. With a few days to kill until the concert, it’s possible the Stones will be out and about looking for some St. Louis-style “Satisfaction.”

The Stones launch their 13-date No Filter Tour in St. Louis.

St. Louis City ordinance requires wearing a mask indoors. However, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test is not required to enter The Dome at America’s Center.

