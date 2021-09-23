Rolling Stones in St. Louis for rehearsals ahead of tour launch

ST. LOUIS – The Rolling Stones are in town readying for Sunday’s concert at The Dome at America’s Center.
The rock legends tweeted a photo Thursday of tour rehearsals taken by the band’s photographer, J.Bouquet. With a few days to kill until the concert, it’s possible the Stones will be out and about looking for some St. Louis-style “Satisfaction.”
The Stones launch their 13-date No Filter Tour in St. Louis.
St. Louis City ordinance requires wearing a mask indoors. However, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test is not required to enter The Dome at America’s Center.