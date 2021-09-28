Rolling Stones share video featuring St. Louis landmarks and show highlights

Mick Jagger, from left, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during the “No Filter” tour at The Dome at America’s Center, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

ST. LOUIS– The Rolling Stones have rolled on to their next show in Charlotte but not before Keith Richards posted a video on Twitter about the group’s stop in St. Louis this afternoon.

One of the band’s songs is playing under images of the St. Louis Arch, the Anheuser-Busch Brewery, and other shots of downtown.

The band did stop at the City Museum when they were in town and the building made the video as well.

The video also shows fans outside the America’s Dome before the concert including the band’s police escort from their hotel to the venue.

The 2 minute video also includes clips of the band playing and the crowd holding signs and singing along.