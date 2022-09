ST. LOUIS – Injuries are unknown after a crash on the south side of St. Louis.

Two cars were badly damaged in the crash at Carondelet Park. According to reports, someone in a Kia Soul was driving southbound on Field Avenue, when they hit a parallel parked car and flipped it on its side.

So far, there’s no extent of the injuries to the driver of the Kia. It is not clear is anyone was inside the parked car. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.