Ronald McDonald’s House Charities receives $100,000 donation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis area stepped up in a big way earlier this summer for Ronald McDonald House Charities. On Wednesday morning, the Ronald McDonald House received a check for $100,000 thanks to area McDonald’s locations Sleeves for Support drive.

“Sleeves for Support is a promotion we ran where we had sleeves for your 30-ounce cups and every sleeve was $5 and all the proceeds went to the Ronald McDonald house in St. Louis,” says Joan Elhoffer, owner operator McDonald’s.

“It’s an incredibly generous community and supportive of so many charities, ours being one of them,” said Dan Harbaugh, president of Ronald McDonald House Charities. “But people always step up in a time of need and they’ve done so during this crisis.”

FOX 2 first told you about area McDonald’s store owners taking part in the Sleeves for Support campaign.

Now McDonald’s of Metro St. Louis Co-op has issued the challenge to raise $1 million by December 31. They’re asking customers to consider their change or dollars to benefit the three Ronald McDonald House locations in St. Louis and four Ronald McDonald family rooms in the region.

“Since 1974, McDonald’s has supported the Ronald McDonald houses since their inception,” Elhoffer said. “We have three houses and four family rooms in the hospitals. We serve 59 families a day that we care for them while they’re taking care of their children while they’re sick. And we’re just proud to be a part of that.

“We’re also doing round up in our stores this month and launched round up in the drive through. And we’re very pleased with customers rounding up for the charity. This last month, we raised $175,000 from people rounding up—just pennies—and we certainly appreciate that.”

“We never could have thought we could be raising $50,000 or $60,000 or $70,000 a month just from asking customers to round up but it’s really carrying us during this difficult time,” Harbaugh said.