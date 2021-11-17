Ronnie’s Cinema to offer some vaccination-required shows

ST. LOUIS – Starting Friday, Marcus Theaters is offering vaccination-required shows at select theaters. In the St. Louis area, the shows will be offered at Ronnie’s Cinema.

The vaccination-required shows will be available on two films twice a day for two weeks at a time. There will also be regular showtimes available for the same movies where you don’t have to show proof of vaccine.

Ronnie’s Cinema will offer showtimes for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “King Richard” and “House of Gucci” over the next couple of weeks.

Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card.

The theater chain says a negative test prior to the date of the showing will not be accepted.

You can get more information about the vaccination-required shows here.