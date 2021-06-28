Rooftop farm from Urban Harvest STL grows food for those in need

ST. LOUIS – In Downtown St. Louis, there is a garden growing healthy foods for families in the surrounding area.

Urban Harvest STL‘s executive director Jamie Wallace had the details on what’s sprouting.

Wallace said this rooftop farm was built in 2015 when the founder Mary Ostafi really wanted to grow food where she lived. Urban Harvest STL is a model for sustainable urban agriculture.

The food grown there is then donated to nonprofit partners who then get it to people in the community who need it the most.

Now they have partnered with an app called Fresh Food Connect. This allows home growers to find a location to drop off any extra fresh produce they have.

They are also opening the food roof to the public again. Wallace said they host an open house called Community Days every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The food roof is located at 1335 Convention Plaza.

Click here to learn more.