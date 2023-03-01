EUREKA, Mo. – Six Flags St. Louis will open a new family rollercoaster this summer.

“Rookie Racer” is set to debut in 2023. The ride consists of Formula 1 coaster cars, steel tracks, elevates up to 41 feet from the ground and reaches up to 27 miles per hour.

Six Flags says the “Rookie Racer” experience is made up of a series of maneuvers, including winding curves, drops and a horizontal loop. Each ride can carry up to 16 passengers.

The ride is considered one for all ages. Riders must be at least 36 inches tall.

“We are very excited to be able to provide coaster thrills to our younger guests with the addition of the new Rookie Racer,” said Park President John Krajnak. “This family ride has the look and feel of a major coaster with a height requirement that will allow smaller kids to ride with their parents and older siblings to provide an adrenaline charged experience like only Six Flags can.”

The new rollercoaster will be located near the entrance to “The Boss.” For more information on the ride and some early renderings, click here.

Six Flags St. Louis is also hiring for the summer. To check out job opportunities near you, click here.