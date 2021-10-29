Roughly 800 Mercy employees will lose jobs today for not getting vaccinated

ST. LOUIS – Time is up for Mercy employees who did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Workers either had to get the shots or qualify for a religious or medical exemption. Employees were placed on a 28-day suspension with full benefits.

Mercy says that only two percent, or roughly 800 of the company’s 40,000 employees, still refused to get vaccinated by the Friday, October 29 deadline. Those workers are now expected to lose their jobs.

“We have done everything possible to assist our co-workers in doing the right thing for our communities and for each other,” states Dr. Jeff Ciaramita, Mercy’s chief physician executive and senior vice president. “Ultimately, it was their decision. Like the flu shot, which is also required, we know this is the only decision for a health care organization.”

The Mercy system includes more than 40 hospitals and 700 clinics in Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

All current and future Mercy co-workers are now required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved medical or religious exemption.