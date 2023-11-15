OAKVILLE, Mo. – The intersection of Yaeger Road and Milburn Road in south St. Louis County may be fast-moving in the summer. During the school year, it’s anything but.

Long lines of cars waiting to drop off kids in the morning and pick them up in the afternoon from nearby Oakville Elementary and High School.

“[It’s a] notorious intersection,” nearby resident Edwin Dirnbeck explained. Dirnbeck lives three doors down from the intersection.

“Milburn and Yager is the heart of Oakville,” Dirnbeck said.

It’s a heart, however, with major congestion. According to Saint Louis County, the intersection is one of the ten most dangerous in the county, seeing 48 crashes in a four-year period.

“Our research shows that the roundabout is really the right answer here,” Kori Neely with the St. Louis Department of Transportation said. “It puts that physical barrier in the middle of the intersection to stop people from flying straight through and speeding.”

On Wednesday, the Saint Louis County Department of Transportation hosted a meeting about the project, answering residents’ questions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The $2.3 million project is funded through the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program.

“It’s a big waste of money,” Dirnbeck told Fox 2 on Wednesday.

Dirnbeck expressed concern over a roundabout suggesting cars will speed more and turn his street into a “thoroughfare.”

Saint Louis County will hold a property rights meeting with residents late next year or in 2025. Construction is expected to begin in 2027.