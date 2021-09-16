Rowdy crowds concern homeless camp near St. Louis Concert series

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Big crowds are expected over the next six weeks for the “The Lot on The Landing” concerts. The series of performances starts today. Crews from Jamo Presents are in the final stages of setting up at Laclede’s Landing.

People staying at a homeless camp downtown are concerned. There were rumors about evictions, but we’ve learned that that is not happening. Still, they’re worried about a concert venue moving in, and crowds being rowdy.

In a statement, Jamo Presents says “We have zero intention of displacing or evicting the unhoused,” and “We selected the site before the tent encampment arrived, and we adjusted our site plan as the situation developed to ensure that the pavilion area remains untouched.”

Some of the homeless have had talks with the city about finding a solution and maybe finding other accommodations but nothing has been settled on. The city says they don’t have enough money to temporarily house them in hotels, but say federal funding is coming soon for a more permanent solution

