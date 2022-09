ST. LOUIS – Missouri Senator Roy Blunt will deliver remarks at the President Harry S. Truman statue unveiling Thursday.

The statue will represent the state of Missouri in the Statuary Hall Collection in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Truman was born in Lamar, Missouri, and later became the 33rd President of the United States who ended World War II.

The statue will be unveiled Thursday at 2:00 p.m.