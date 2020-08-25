Rozanski installed as tenth Archbishop of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski was installed as the tenth Archbishop of St. Louis on Tuesday.

Rozanski replaces long-time Archbishop Robert Carlson, who served the Archdiocese of St. Louis for 11 years.

Religious leaders from all over the state came to the Cathedral Basilica for the installation and mass.

Archbishop Rozanski was born and spent most of his life in the Baltimore, Maryland area.

Before Pope Francis appointed him as Archbishop of St. Louis, Rozanski was serving as the bishop for the Diocese of Springfield, Massachusetts.

During the mass, Rozanski thanked Carlson for his service to the church. He also pointed out the challenges before us as a nation and a city, such as the pandemic, systemic racism, and civil discourse. However, Rozanski said St. Louis and the symbol of St. Louis—the Arch—brings hope.

Rozanski has called himself a parish priest and mentioned during the mass that as soon as it is safe, he knows that communities aren’t built behind desks.

You can watch the installation mass for Rozanski in the video player below: