ST. CHARLES, Mo. – American Idol stars Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are coming to Family Arena this fall as part of a 20th anniversary reunion concert tour.

The upcoming show is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2023. It’s part of the second leg of a tour called “Twenty | The Tour,” which highlights personal samples from both Studdard and Aiken, in addition to hits that helped American Idol gain popularity.

Studdard and Aiken have recorded a combined 12 albums, sold more than eight million albums worldwide, toured the country 14 times, starred together on Broadway, won four Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award, and have been nominated for two Grammys.

