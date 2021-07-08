Rudy Giuliani to stump for Eric Greitens in Missouri this weekend

FILE – Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney for President Donald Trump, talks with reporters outside the White House, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

ST. LOUIS – Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will be in rural Missouri this Saturday to attend a campaign rally on behalf of U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens.

Greitens is one of a handful of Republican candidates angling to replace outgoing Senator Roy Blunt, who will retire from office in 2022.

Saturday’s rally in Robertsville, Missouri will also see a visit from former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik and Veterans for Trump co-chair Jessie Jane Duff.

Join us on Saturday, July 10th at 2pm in Robertsville, MO for a grassroots rally with @RudyGiuliani, @BernardKerik, & @JessieJaneDuff!



The road to #SaveAmerica runs through Missouri! See you there! pic.twitter.com/F7DFX58WvL — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) July 5, 2021

Greitens, the former Missouri governor, resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.

Four weeks ago, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (4th District) declared her bid for Blunt’s seat.

In mid-May, personal injury attorney Mark McCloskey appeared on FOX News to announce his candidacy. McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, drew international attention in June 2020, when they were seen holding guns and yelling at protesters outside of their Central West End home.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has declared for the race as well.

Congresswoman Ann Wagner (2nd District) is also considering a run, as is Congressman Jason Smith (8th District), who in May traveled to New York City to meet with former President Donald Trump. Rep. Billy Long (7th District) is said to be mulling a campaign for the Senate seat as well.

Former Missouri State Representative and State Senator Scott Sifton and entrepreneur Spencer Toder are among those running in the Democratic primary.