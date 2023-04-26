CLAYTON, Mo. – With a midnight deadline looming, the fight over transgender care is in the St. Louis courts for a showdown, and that hearing is going on Wednesday.

Missouri’s Attorney General wants restrictions on puberty blockers, hormone treatments, or gender transition surgery for both children and adults.

Transgender Missourians and health care providers want a St. Louis County judge to block the attorney general’s emergency restriction on transgender health care.

The Missouri Attorney General’s strict new rules restricting gender-affirming care are set to go into effect on Thursday. Andrew Bailey’s attempt to move the case into federal court failed when the federal judge sent the matter back to the 21st Judicial St. Louis County Courts.

ACLU attorneys are calling for a temporary restraining order to prevent the order from taking effect. Both sides are making their case on whether to move forward with the first-of-its-kind restrictions for transgender health care for all ages.

Lambda Legal, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, and the ACLU of Missouri filed the lawsuit.