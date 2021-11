ST. LOUIS – Runners will be out in full force this Thanksgiving morning.

The turkey trot 5k is a Saint Louis Thanksgiving tradition, and it has returned this year.

Participants range from all ages, from adult to 12 and under. Participants will walk or run along parts of the Ameren Thanksgiving Day Parade route and finish at the Gateway Arch.

The race started at about 7:30 a.m.