ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has a week left to decide whether or not to sign an ordinance that would ban sitting, standing, running, or walking on county roads when a sidewalk is present.

“In my neighborhood, people walk all over the streets,” Saundra Lowes said on Monday.

She said she was shocked when the bill was first introduced.

“Sidewalks are uneven sometimes, and it’s just more comfortable walking on the streets,” Lowes said.

Ernie Trakas, a councilor in St. Louis County, introduced the bill. Last week, county councilors passed the proposed bill with a 4-3 vote. Cassidy Bringle is an avid walker and explains why some runners choose the roads instead of the sidewalks.

“People may prefer to run in the roadways because it’s better on their knees,” Bringle said.

Bob Cymber said he loves running and could see an issue with how the ordinance is enforced.

“I do see a fear of people who are actually exercising they might get a free pass, other than people who are panhandling,” Cymber said.

The St. Louis County Council will meet on May 23 at 3 p.m.

County Executive Sam Page has not yet made a decision and is still listening to both sides.