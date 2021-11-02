Rural Missouri man pleads guilty to child porn charges

ST. LOUIS – A St. Francois County man appeared in federal court Tuesday and pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

According to plea, Andrew Hotchkiss admitted that between March 1, 2019 and May 13, 2019, he sexually abused the victim, who was six years old at the time.

Hotchkiss also used his cellphone to record videos and take pictures of his abuse of the child.

Prosecutors said Hotchkiss shared the videos and images online to one or more people, including a resident of Oregon.

On May 13, 2019, law enforcement with the Oregon State Police located the illicit material belonging to a man already in their custody after attempting to meet an 11-year-old for sex.

That investigation led to local authorities identifying and arresting Hotchkiss.

The United States Secret Service assisted in the investigation.