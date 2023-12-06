ST. LOUIS – A man from Audrain County, Missouri, appeared in federal court on Wednesday to be sentenced on multiple child pornography charges.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said William Dahl, 39, photographed himself having sex with a 14-year-old girl and later emailed those images to others. He also received a video of a 16-year-old girl and a pornographic image of a 7-year-old.

In September, Dahl was found guilty of one count of producing child porn and two counts of receiving child porn.

Prosecutors said Dahl met the first victim when she was 13 and he was nearly 23. Dahl took photographs of the girl in a Moberly cemetery in 2007 and later sent images of his genitals to her.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The second victim met Dahl when she was 16 and he was 36. He bought the teen a cellphone, alcohol, and vaping pods; they exchanged nude pictures.

A co-defendant, Jennifer Huddleston, 35, pleaded guilty in May to one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Huddleston admitted taking pictures of herself sexually abusing the 7-year-old victim while she was asleep and then sending the photos to Dahl.

Huddleston, who had been in an on-and-off relationship with Dahl since 2008, also confessed to downloading child sexual abuse material from the internet. She was sentenced in October to 179 months in federal prison.